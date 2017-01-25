– Kenny Omega did a Q&A at the recent 4 Front Wrestling show and addressed rumors that he was set to appear at the Royal Rumble. During the Q&A, which you can see below and which took place on January 21st, Omega said that he’s not sure if he’ll be able to make it happen but that it isn’t “impossible.”

Omega said in response to the rumors, “The most I can say right now is that if some of you are subscribers to the Network and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th…I’m not sure if I could pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date. That’s all I can say for now. But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything… that might be asking too much at this point and time. That’s literally the most news I’ve given anyone up to this point.”

As noted previously, Omega’s contract with NJPW is believed to be up on January 31st which would be just after the Rumble. If that’s the case, it’s unlikely he would be able to appear at the WWE PPV.