– Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face off against three members of the UK Championship Tournament this April. Fight Club Pro has announced that The Elite will battle British Strong Style — Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate — during the first night of their Dream Tag Team Invitational weekend on April 14th.

Also announced for the event are Pentagon OM, Fenix, Marty Scurll, Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Strickland, Sami Callihan, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, and Chris Brookes. You can find out more at the link in the below Tweet: