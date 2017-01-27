– During the latest edition of Being the Elite, Kenny Omega stated that he will be staying with NJPW and working more with the Young Bucks…

“I won’t be going anywhere but New Japan. I’m going to stay with the company that was good to me. I’m going to stay with The Elite, more importantly. 2016 was a big year, we can make 2017 bigger and better. We can only do it together. So us splitting apart, I don’t see it in the cards, not this year.

You’re going to be seeing more of the Elite as a trio tandem on TV, on the Internet, live in-person more and more and more than you could have ever imagined in 2017. Stay tuned.”