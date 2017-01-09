wrestling / News

Omega Isn’t Feeling Motivated After Loss To Okada

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega recently spoke to Tokyo Sports after his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. He said he wasn’t motivated now and he finds “something missing.” He also said that he wouldn’t have a problem with Suzuki Gun challenging next because he doesn’t have confidence to guarantee a win. Meanwhile, he also said he will miss Fantastica Mania this year and hinted at not showing up for New Beginning.

