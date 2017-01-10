– As noted earlier, NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming New Beginning shows. Kenny Omega was notable by his absence from the card.

Omega has said that he is “stepping away” from Japan for a while, having said, “After such a huge loss, I didn’t want to just hang around and take part in meaningless matches. I’m only interested in changing the business, so I’m thinking carefully about what’s next.” While some are speculating that he’s headed to WWE after John Cena posted a picture of him to his Instagram account, there’s no confirmation of that. Omgea’s deal with NJPW expires at the end of the month and he may well re-sign and be back in time for March’s New Japan Cup.