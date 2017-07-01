Wrestling Inc reports that during a conference call to promote this weekend’s New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special shows from Long Beach, California, Kenny Omega was asked if he would challenge the winner of Cody vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Here are highlights:

On what he expects from the match between Cody and Okada: “You go into the mindset where you’re wrestling pretty much for, you know, the most prestigious wrestling prize in all of professional wrestling and I emptied the tank. I gave everything I had in our probably number two or three show of the year and to detach yourself from that and kind of accept that you know, maybe, we’re putting this story on pause and now we’re going to start a new journey. It’s tough to take your mind out of something that was so demanding and then completely change your mindset and then set your sights on something completely new. While keeping it alive in the back of your mind, the issue and the story with Okada is far from over. But, you know, much like in life, sometimes you have to let things go and come back to them later. I’m not one to never not give 100 percent at a return so I do want to devote all of my brain power, all of my physical athletic power towards putting forth a good performance, one that I’m proud of on the weekend.”

On if he’ll challenge the winner: “I am a very firm believer in Cody Rhodes. I think he is fantastic, an absolute Superstar. Unbelievable in the ring, great timing, great pacing, he’s in great physical conditioning, can cut a heck of a promo and just an all around good guy.”

On who will win: “I do believe that him [Cody] challenging in America plays towards his strengths and he’s more familiar with the people here so I do believe it’s going to be a very different atmosphere than if they had done that match in Japan. So I expect, it makes me a little jealous of Okada’s position where he’s able to have all these different types of matches with all these different types of opponents. And again, he’s going to be in foreign territory, facing someone who is much more famous — right now — here in the US than he is in Japan. So I expect a very different feeling of match. I’m not sure what percentage of the crowd will be behind Okada, what percentage will be behind Cody but I do think it’ll be a very Bullet Club friendly crowd. I would have no qualms of Cody taking the belt. However, I feel as though, and I’ve said this in previous interviews too, if I defeated Okada, I would want to make the American shows a complete Bullet Club takeover and I would award Cody a title shot if he had wanted one. So I would hope that, you know, once the shoe’s on the other foot, if Cody does take the belt, out of the kindness of his heart, give me a chance, a crack, at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. However, I am already in the US title picture with the tournament there and then I come directly back to Japan to enter the G1 [Climax]. So regardless, I will have to put that in the back of my mind for a little bit.”