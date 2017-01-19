– Kenny Omega recently appeared on The Taz Show (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

“I have come so far to almost having a complete career [in NJPW], do I end that now to pursue something else somewhere else?” Omega asked. “Now people are talking about me and now WWE is more receiving of using me in a way that I can contribute. I don’t want to just take a payday and collect a check. While I’m still healthy, while I still have ideas in this crazy head of mine, I want to contribute and I want to do things that are going to make wrestling fans happy and are going to make new people into wrestling fans that were wrestling fans before, I want to contribute in that manner. If a company like WWE were willing to use me in that manner, if they had good ideas for me and I had good ideas that jived with that, I would heavily consider that.”