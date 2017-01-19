Earlier this week, it was reported that ROH’s Kevin Kelly and former WWF and ECW personality Don “Cyrus” Callis will be the English Language announcing team for New Japan events streaming on New Japan World. Callis replaces Steve Corino, who is now working for WWE. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Callis got the job on the recommendation of Kenny Omega.

The WON adds that Callis being put in that position as a favor to Omega would seem to confirm Omega is with the promotion long-term, and that all indications point to Omega returning for the New Japan Cup as a main figure.