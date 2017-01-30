wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Says He Could ‘Easily’ Have Cena & AJ’s Best WWE Match, Calls Typical WWE Fans ‘Ignorant’

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
kenny omega

With the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match from the Royal Rumble last night drawing so much praise and being compared to the classic Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match from WrestleKingdom 11 (Okada himself tweeted that he thinks his match with Okada was better than Cena vs. Styles), Omega tweeted out that he thinks he could “easily” have Cena and Styles’ best match in WWE, and that typical WWE fans are “ignorant.”

And here is Okada’s tweet:

