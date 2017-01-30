With the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match from the Royal Rumble last night drawing so much praise and being compared to the classic Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match from WrestleKingdom 11 (Okada himself tweeted that he thinks his match with Okada was better than Cena vs. Styles), Omega tweeted out that he thinks he could “easily” have Cena and Styles’ best match in WWE, and that typical WWE fans are “ignorant.”

You can't compare apples and oranges. And at the end of the day, I could easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE. There is no argument. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@JoeGilbert1992 way more pressure having to perform high quality matches in Japan. Both athletically and mentally. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@JoeGilbert1992 @LostInStereoLiz how wrong you are, but being wrong and ignorant are common for the typical wwe fan. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@bxllerking of course the non WWE talent is the bad guy… lol — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@bxllerking @janaaa_xox well, looks like you clearly know the way the world works. move along and support the good guys then. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@xJusTCLarKYx lol. Nah, I haven't had aaaanyone taking shots at me since my 6 star match…. wake up, drone. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

And here is Okada’s tweet: