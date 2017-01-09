– Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On John Cena posting his photo on his Instagram this past weekend: “John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

On saying on Twitter he was “stepping away from Japan”: “I fear that everyone has taken my words too literally. Yes, I’m out of the country and off of shows, but I haven’t signed any new contracts yet. After such a huge loss, I didn’t want to just hang around and take part in meaningless matches. I’m only interested in changing the business, so I’m thinking carefully about what’s next.”