– Kenny Omega has shot down reports that he is appearing at the Royal Rumble. Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio that he will be returning to work out terms of a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is still signed to them until the end of the month.

Omega said that he wanted to make it clear he wouldn’t be appearing because he’s been accused of possibly trying to work people and that he honestly didn’t know which way he’d go. He said that it’s unfortunate things had to come out this way because he knows people will be disappointed, but that he didn’t want to take anything away from the Rumble.

Omega said he didn’t sign a new deal with NJPW yet and there’s always a small chance it falls through, but he’s confident something will be worked out and wants a one-year contract. He said he still has goals he wants to complete in Japan and feels he can make a bigger impact there because WWE is so talent-loaded right now.