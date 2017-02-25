In an interview with Wrestlezone, Kenny Omega spoke about his match at Wrestle Kingdom last month, his goals for NJPW and more. Here are highlights:

On how he’s feeling: “I had this dream where I would own 2016, and roll right into 2017 as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. It didn’t happen. Tokyo Dome was a gigantic, monstrous failure. I lost the big one in front of my fans, in front of my family; heck, I lost the big match in front of my family. How embarrassing. So I had to take time to think – what’s next for Kenny? Is Japan even next for Kenny? It is.”

On fighting Okada at Wrestle Kingdom: “I’m hearing, ‘this match is the greatest match that I’ve ever seen. This match might be the greatest professional wrestling match of all time.’ And when I hear it, I think that’s great, but that was the match that I lost. What about those other matches that I won? Shouldn’t those be the greatest matches ever? I won those ones! But the one that I lost was the greatest match ever? That’s enough to drive a match insane. So I have to make the wrong, right. Greatest match ever? Six star match? No problem. Forget about stars. Forget about match ratings. Forget about how many people were watching, how many people thought it sucked, or how many people thought their dad could beat up my dad. I don’t care about that anymore. Now it’s just about revenge. And I don’t mean against Okada. I want to revenge the loss, and take that title. This year is supposed to be my year. It was made to be my year. There’s no one else that can lead New Japan into this new generation. It’s always gonna be me, it’s always meant to be me. I want all the other wrestlers to fight for the scraps, like the peasants that they are. They’re not on my level, c’mon. So I’m coming back here, I’m gonna put in the work, one more time. I don’t care how I have to do it. You want to throw me into another tournament? Okay, fine. I’ll win another god damn tournament. You want me to put my body on the line, put my soul on the line, again? I just did a whole damn year of it. I’ll do it again. I don’t care, as long as I have the belt. This company is mine. This country, this country’s wrestling, is mine. I took over, I changed the style, I changed the way that you see things, I changed the way you enjoy it. I’m giving you the best wrestling that you’ve ever seen in your lives. It will continue as me as your champion, and me as your king. Get ready to kneel.”

On how his mindset has changed since January 4: “I wanted to have this IWGP Heavyweight belt, because I thought if I had it I could control the country of wrestling. That New Japan would be mine, and that I could do with it what I see fit. I want to defend in America? So be it. I want to defend it in Canada? So be it. I am the champion, he makes the rules. Now I have no belt, so essentially I have no power. I don’t like that. People have seen me bleed. They’ve seen my cry. And they’re starting to like me… Why do you like me? I’m a bad person. You shouldn’t like me. I don’t care if you like me, but I will be the hero and the leader that this company needs to survive. You don’t think they’re coming for you? Do you think this continues, the way that we’re going, that we’ll be safe from the outside forces looking to invade? You are not. You need me. You need my success. Cheer for me if you want, boo me if you want. Hate me as a human being, if you want, but at the end of the day I will be the only one able to protect this country, and this promotion, from all the invaders looking to take New Japan away from you.”