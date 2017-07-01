wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Says The Elite Is Not an “Ego Project” and Wanting to Bring Back the Fun of Wrestling
July 1, 2017
– Between the Ropes released a video of Kenny Omega speaking to the media ahead of NJPW’s G1 Special in the USA events this weekend. Omega discussed returning to the USA, the Bullet Club and The Elite, and more. Omega explained The Elite and said it’s not “an ego project” and that they want to bring back the fun of wrestling. You can check out the video in the player below.