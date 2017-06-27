– Kenny Omega recently took part in a conference call, transcript via wrestlinginc.com, here are the highlights…

Is It Hard To Break Into The NJPW Inner Circle As A Foreign Talent?: “That’s a very loaded question, a very difficult question,” said Omega. “As much truth as there is to that statement. You know, the old glass ceiling… Where you can only do so much in a foreign country because at the end of the day your job is to put over the hometown talent. That’s true to a degree because you know, when you’re wrestling for a foreign company, chances are, there’s going to be an established star that speaks the native language, that lives there, that wrestles all the bookings, doesn’t travel too much outside of that home promotion. Companies will naturally want to build their promotion around that person.”

On Making Japan His Home: “I have sort have made it my mission to be treated less as a foreigner, less as a guest,” said Omega. “I wanted to be part of the team, part the family. I wanted to show — not only to the company, to the people, to the fans — my home is Japan.”

On Evolving Into a Top Talent in Japan: “What I’m trying to say, in general, I think as long as you try as hard as you can and show that you can answer the call and run with the ball when you get it, there really is no limit,” explained Omega. “And we’re in a business, wrestling is a business. If people love you. If you’re making money, if the performances you have are unlike anything anyone has ever seen, you get put in a position to be the man. And whether you have an easier path or a more difficult path, I mean that’s just life. Maybe if I were Japanese, maybe if I were from another country… I would have an easier time. Maybe if I had a friend in the office, I would have an easier time,” said Omega. “Who knows, you never know. All I know is what I have been given and what opportunities lie before me. Try to make the best of them and I’m not going to give up until I make it to the top.”