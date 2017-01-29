– WrestlingInc.com reports that Kenny Omega was in Chile yesterday and took part in a Wrestling Star event. He faced two local talents and Matt Sydal in a Fatal Four-way match. Omega wont he match after pinning Sydal. After the match he cut a promo and put over Sydal. He also said he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble event set for tonight. You can check out a video clip of the match below.

@WrestlingInc this is the ending of a Fatal 4-Way elimination match. Kenny won by last eliminating Sydal. pic.twitter.com/k37xccTFTI — Alejandro Sagredo (@AlePatricio9) January 29, 2017

Also, Omega posted a humorous tweet, referencing all the Royal Rumble talk about him. You can check out the tweet below.