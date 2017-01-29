wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Wrestled in Chile Yesterday, Says He Won’t be Appearing at the Royal Rumble

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny Omega

WrestlingInc.com reports that Kenny Omega was in Chile yesterday and took part in a Wrestling Star event. He faced two local talents and Matt Sydal in a Fatal Four-way match. Omega wont he match after pinning Sydal. After the match he cut a promo and put over Sydal. He also said he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble event set for tonight. You can check out a video clip of the match below.

Also, Omega posted a humorous tweet, referencing all the Royal Rumble talk about him. You can check out the tweet below.

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading