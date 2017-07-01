– Wrestlezone.com recently spoke to ROH and NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly, and he discussed this weekend’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA events. Below are some highlights.

Kelly on the greatest IWGP heavyweight champion discussion: “If Okada gets his hand raised in Long Beach, then we begin to talk about greatest of all time. His match with Minoru Suzuki shortened his life. He was black and blue from his hip to the middle of his shin from Suzuki just kicking the crap out of him. I try to listen to the fans at Korakuen Hall, and I was starting to sense that before Dominion that some people were on the fence with Okada because you’re always going to have people saying that they’re shoving him down our throats. It’s always the same argument. But now it’s different. The fans realize they are seeing one of the all-time greats. Even the most hardened fans watched Dominion and saw him go 60 minutes with Kenny, and realize how great this guy is.”

“We are always prisoners of the moment. Not being able to compare apples to apples with [Shinya] Hashimoto’s passing, it’s difficult to say. There may be the most ardent supporters of Hashimoto that might say no, for what he was able to do for his time, in his era, and the matches he had against the opponents of his time. But there are some that would say they saw both, and they don’t disagree that Okada is the greatest ever. And I don’t think either one would be wrong in that scenario. But obviously the high level of matches that Okada has had, the multiple stars that he has earned from Dave Meltzer, if we just look at it from that perspective then we have to say yes.”

Okada on escaping the shadow of Hiroshi Tanahashi: “There were some that said last year that it’s not a Wrestle Kingdom main event without Tanahashi. When Okada and Kenny went out and sold more tickets than the year before, and had the match that they did, I think it was perfect for both guys. Now the pressure is off Tanahashi, who has dealt with multiple injuries and has age creeping up on him.”

Kelly on Tonga Loa and his three-way tag match at Wrestle Kingdom: “I love this story, and I’ve told it before. So after Wrestle Kingdom, before Steve Corino left the territory, there wasn’t much open in Tokyo city and so we ended up going to McDonalds. There’s not a lot of people so we’re in there by ourselves. And here comes Tanga Loa, and he’s got a hoodie on and its pulled over his face. He sees us and walks over with his head down, and he goes, ‘Hey… I’m really sorry for all the F Bombs. I kind of lost my head out there.’ And we’re thinking, are you kidding me? We loved it. I was in WWF during the Attitude Era. We had middle fingers, and everything Steve Austin and the Rock threw at the television screen.”

“A Tonga Loa and Togi Makabe debate would be so entertaining. There are fewer F Bombs in a roast than there were at the Tokyo Dome. Steve had to take his headset off because he kept fading down his mic. So I being the friend to Steve that I am, I noticed that he turned his mic down and started to laugh, and I immediately reach over and put the fader up on full. So now he realizes I’m ribbing him, and he rips the headset off his head and puts it down.”

Kelly on Billy Gunn vs. Tanahashi at this weekend’s events: “I think they needed a good wrestling opponent for Tanahashi. It wouldn’t shock me if Tanahashi had actually said he wanted to wrestle Billy Gunn. I think the consensus backstage from everyone who saw him during the Tag League and then at Wrestle Kingdom is that this guy is still great. It reminds of Tanahashi vs. Mike Bennett at the first War of the Worlds tour. Everybody farted on that and thought it was going to be the worst, and they ended up having a great match. And it benefited Bennett so much. But what nobody knows is that Tanahashi wanted to work with Bennett. When you’re a top guy, if you want to wrestle anyone they’ll figure out a way to make it happen. I think it’s going to be a great match. Now, I don’t think he’s losing the belt. I’m 99.9999% sure that Tanahashi is winning. But I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

“If you want to see a vintage Tanahashi match, I think Billy Gunn is a perfect opponent for that. From the nuts and bolts of professional wrestling and how it works, there’s nobody better to get Tanahashi over and showcase him as the true star than Billy Gunn. He’s going to make him look incredible. Where the disappointment may be is that Billy Gunn isn’t over in New Japan because he hasn’t competed there on a regular basis, and he may suffer from that, so maybe he’s in a no-win situation. The Smoking Gunns were great, but some people just didn’t get it. Some people didn’t understand what the New Age Outlaws were or why they were with DX. It’s because he’s freaking great, and he goes into things with absolutely no ego at all. The Long Beach fans are going to see Tanahashi be the ace of New Japan that we’ve known for years, we’re going to see all the big moves, and at the end he’s going to play air guitar and Billy Gunn is going to walk to the back, and people will say ‘holy crap that was an awesome match.’ But hey… It could have been Bone Soldier, folks.”