Kevin Kelly Done With Ring of Honor

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kevin Kelly took to Twitter tonight to announce that he’s left Ring of Honor. Kelly, who has been working as the voice of ROH since 2010, posted and said that he’s leaving the company to focus on his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kelly has been working with New Japan since October of 2015 when he did English language commentary for King of Pro-Wrestling.

