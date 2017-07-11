– Kevin Kelly took to Twitter tonight to announce that he’s left Ring of Honor. Kelly, who has been working as the voice of ROH since 2010, posted and said that he’s leaving the company to focus on his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kelly has been working with New Japan since October of 2015 when he did English language commentary for King of Pro-Wrestling.

To focus on @njpw1972 as well as new opportunities, I will no longer announce for @ringofhonor. Thanks to all whom made last 7 yrs so fun! — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) July 12, 2017