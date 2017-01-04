– Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows, Amber Gallows and more are set to star in a food-based parody of the Saw franchise. Green Apple Entertainment announced today that they’ve picked up the rights to Slaw, which will star Nash, John Kap, Gregory Alan Williams, Andrew “Luke Gallows” Hankinson, Vanessa Cloke, Baby Norma, Amber Gallows, Erica Page and Carlos Aviles. The film is directed by Matt Green and written by Kap and Richard Tavernaro.

In Slaw, two “foodie” brothers kidnap those who ruin their dining experience and kill them – each in their own unique “food-related” manner.

Joshua K. Carpenter, the Head of Acquisition and Sales for Green Apple, said in the announcement, “With the recent announcements of Lionsgate re-launhcing its Saw franchise with an eighth film Saw: Legacy, we are excited to align this parody with its release window and look forward to engaging with millions of fans around the world.”

The film will be released in the second or third quarter of this year. Saw: Legacy is set for an October 27th release.