Kevin Nash to Donate Brain For CTE Research

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kevin Nash

– According to ACCMag, Kevin Nash will donate his brain and spinal cord to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death. Nash had the following to say on his decision…

“Chris Nowinski started the program, and I’ve had several concussions throughout my life and had scans done and stuff and knew that somewhere down the line, I’ve already had short-term memory problems. I decided to go ahead. The only way you can diagnose this is after you’re dead.”

