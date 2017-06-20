– Kevin Owens has written a tribute to AIW co-founder Chris Bryan, who passed away on Monday. Bryan, aka Chandler Biggins, died late last night after undergoing emergency surgery in March due to a bacterial infection.

Owens wrote in his memorial about meeting Bryan in 2013, saying, “It usually takes me a while to warm up to people, but I remember liking John [Thorne] and Chris right away. I knew nothing of them personally but their love and passion for wrestling was palpable and it made me want to work for them more often immediately.”

He addeed that he kept in contact with Bryan once he signed with WWE, saying, “Chris left us way too soon, but seeing the outpouring of love for him from people all over the world linked in some way to wrestling, be it as fans, performers or something else, has been amazing.” He noted that he is dedicating his Smackdown match tonight to Bryan and said, “Good bye, Chris…We love you, buddy. Rest well and tell Dusty I said hi.”