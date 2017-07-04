WWE’s ‘Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story’ was released today (content listing can be found here) and according to PWInsider, it’s a huge hit. The DVD’s sales are going so well, it sold out on Amazon for those who pre-ordered. The website lists it as temporarily out of stock on blu-ray and out of stock until July 8 on DVD. One person who pre-ordered received an email saying they wouldn’t get it for over two weeks, even though Amazon usually delivered pre-ordered items on the release date. PWInsider’s calls to three Best Buys in the NYC area resulted in learning that the set was sold out an hour after the stores opened.