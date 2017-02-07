wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Knocks The WWE Fastlane Graphic
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens was not thrilled with the WWE Fastlane graphic that WWE released last night, posting the following…
The @WWE #UniversalChampionship is on the line at #WWEFastlane as @Goldberg challenges @FightOwensFight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/L6l7WfBMeL
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker. https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2017