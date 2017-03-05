wrestling / News

Kevin Sullivan Shares Sneak Peek at New Impact Wrestling Opening

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kevin Sullivan gave fans on Twitter a preview of the new Impact Wrestling opening video. The Impact producer took to his Twitter account to share the sneak peek for the open, which will make its debut this week on Thursday’s episode:

