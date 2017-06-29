– Kevin Thorn recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the origins of his Mordecai character in WWE. Here are the highlights…

On The Origin of The Mordecai Character: “We had a pastor who worked in hell, fire, and brimstone, and I fell in love with the idea of an over-the-top religious zealot character. The Bible is so powerful. There is a representation of how you read into it, but no one ever wants to hear that you’re bad or going to hell.”

On Pitching The idea to Vince mcMahon: “I told Vince my idea of a religious zealot who was enraged by sin,” said Fertig. “I laid out my idea of long coats and a cross, almost Pope-ish, and even vignettes with a confessional where I punch through the confessional booth and choke out the sinner. Vince’s eyes blew up and he looked at me and said, ‘Holy s—.’ Laurinaitis grabbed me when I walked out and said, ‘Son, you’re about to make a million dollars.’”