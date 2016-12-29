The show opens with the typically well produced video package.

Vampiro brought Prince Puma back from the grave, saying he would start his journey of darkness. Puma accepted Vamp as his new master.

Jeremiah Crane def. Mil Muertes w/ Catrina in 1:54

Crane came out the blocks with a running kick and brought the fight to his bigger opponent. Mil took over before Catrina got involved. Mil had it won but Prince Puma came in and hit him with a kendo stick. Crane won with a bicycle kick. It did the job of protecting Crane and furthering Mil/Puma.

Puma continued the beating until Mil and Catrina exited. Puma did his trademark superhero pose but instead of stopping on the Aztec symbol (a usual sign of respect), he walked over and bowed to Vampiro, who stood from the commentary table. I’m loving everything involving these two.

A random guy came up to Sexy Star in the back. He dressed like Johnny Mundo and is a Mundo fanboy. He gave her shit for always losing to him. He gave Sexy something he found in catering, saying it might be from a secret admirer since her name was on it. Sexy thanked him and opened it to find a spider, which angered her.

In the back, Famous B and Brenda attempted to recruit Texano. They say the fans cheer him but don’t care. Famous B thinks he can fix his image.

Vampiro told Matt Striker that whatever happens between him and Puma is between them.

Jack Evans and PJ Black def. Angelico and Son of Havoc in 5:45

It’s great to see Angelico and Son of Havoc together again. Angeilco looked good here. Evans made mention of his history with Angeilco but commentary surprisingly ignored this. I think it would be a good layer to add to this feud. All four men worked a brisk pace and this was going well until Angeilco got hurt again. He dislocated his elbow on a springboard move. Evans got the win for his guys by pinning Havoc. **1/2



Sexy Star barged into Dario’s office, demanding a match with Mariposa since she believed Mariposa sent her the spider. Dario made the match for the next week. We also get The Mack vs. Johnny Mundo for the title next week.

Match Four in Best of Five Series: Texano [2] def. Cage [4] in 2:13

The matches in this series have gotten progressively better. They came out firing here with big blows from the start. Texano kicked add and Cage was busted open quickly. A powerbomb got Texano the win to even things up. Too short to rate but I found this to be a good way to extend things. Also, kudos to LU for reminding folks that a match can end at any time.

Dario Cueto came out of his office and was excited. He didn’t want to wait and demanded that match five start now. RING THE BELL!

Match Five in Best of Five Series: Cage [3] def. Texano [2] in 13:39

Dario announced that this would be an Anything Goes match. Again, Texano came out hot. He took to biting Cage on his busted head. Cage fought back and hit a dive to the outside. Once out there, the match was taken to the next level of the anything goes stipulation. Cage suplexed Texano onto the bleachers. They continued the fight outside in a war. Cage was knocked off the guardrail and Texano followed with a splash. Inside, Texano locked in a crossface, made worse by Cage’s blood loss. Cage survived and finally pulled out the victory with a screwdriver. Easily their best match together and the best stuff I’ve ever seen from Texano. An all out brawl that was intense as hell. ***3/4



Dario Cueto came out and brought Cage to his office for the ultimate opportunity. Once in there, Dario revealed a gauntlet. Cage didn’t want it but Dario convinced him to try it on. Once he did, Cage seemed to gain powers and choked Dario with it. Once he left and decided to keep it, Dario looked happy.

