Triple H’s voice opens the show, hyping NXT being home. A video package follows showing highlights form Full Sail and Florida fans saying it’s great that NXT has grown so much. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are on commentary.

Roderick Strong, Ruby Riot, Tye Dillinger and ??? vs. SAnitY

SAnitY has facepaint and they look like the Motionless in White album cover. Motionless in White does a theme for the show by the way. Kassis Ohno is the mystery partner. The faces charge the ring and we get a big brawl. Ohno kicks the shit out of Dane, knocking him outside. When the match officially starts, Ruby and Nikki go at it. Nikki tosses her across the ring but misses a charge. Ruby sends her facefirst into the turnbuckle, so Nikki tags out. Wolfe comes in and gets knocked out by Ohno. EY runs in and gets the same fate. Ohno bends and twists at Wolfe’s wrist for a few. Ohno gets in trouble but it doesn’t last long and he tags Strong. Strong hits everything moving, including an Angle slam, backbreaker and dropkick. He hits EY with a corner knee and kicks Dane, but is stopped by a Wolfe German suplex. Dane comes in and wears down Strong. Strong has a hot tag cut off and Dane lays him out with a dropkick. Young hangs Strong with a corner choke. SAnitY keep Strong isolated. I love the joy Nikki takes in Strong’s peril. Young hits a flying elbow but Tye breaks the pin with an aggressive stomp. The crowd chant “ten.” Strong fights off Young but gets sent into the corner. He avoids a Young dropkick and has an opening. He tags Tye, who gets a monster pop and finally gets his hands on Young. Tye hits a series of strikes and a DDT on Wolfe and is pumped. Nikki attacks but Tye avoids and Ruby tackles her to the outside. Tye hits a baseball slide to an interfering SAnitY member, a cross body on Wolfe and a suicide dive on Young. Dane attacks him until Strong shows up. Wolfe takes him out. Ohno goes for a dive, but Wolfe moves. Ohno calmly lands on his feet. He knocks out Wolfe but goes down with Dane. Ruby tries a dive but Nikki intercepts with a forearm. Ruby trips her up and lays in the rights and lefts. Tye and Young are back inside, so Tye delivers ten corner punches. Dane intervenes but eats a superkick. Wolfe breaks up a pin.Ohno continues to abuse Wolfe with more kicks and forearms. Young takes him out with a neckbreaker. Young’s finish is cut off by a Sick Kick. Strong is left with Dane to a huge “Roddy” chant. Nikki hops on his back, so Ruby does the same to Dane. Nikki lets go to attack Ruby but gets sent outside. Strong is pulled out and Ruby takes out Nikki with an apron dropkick. Tye is left with Dane and gets him up for the Tye Breaker. Wolfe cuts it off. Dane picks up Tye and hits his finish for the win.

Winners: SAnitY in 12:18

Awesome way to start the show. Wall to wall action. When you have a multi-man tag like this, there should be no down time and there wasn’t here. Great pacing.[***3/4]

Bobby Roode was shown preparing in the back.

Edge and Beth Phoenix are shown in the crowd.

Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas

Black’s entrance was basically him rising from a coffin. His theme and presentation in general is great so far. Black rolls out of a wristlock into one of his own. They go to some mat work with both guys whiffing on offense. Almas takes the time to lay on the mat and taunt. Black sends him to the ropes where he latches on and taunts again. Black backdrops Almas outside and nearly does a dive but Almas moves. Black springboards off the middle rope and right into a calm seated position in the ring. Black catches Almas with a series of kicks and goes to a headlock. Almas turns it around and stomps him in the corner before slapping him. Black fights off but gets trapped in a hanging armbar over the ropes. Almas goes up and nails a missile dropkick. Black gets worn down but blocks a right hand and delivers knees and slaps. He hits a kitchen sink and kicks Almas to the outside. Black follows with a variation of Ibushi’s triangle moonsault. Somewhere, Triple H sheds a tear. Back inside, Almas hits a hard shot of his own. Almas again goes to the rope armbar but Black knees his way out. Black catches another Almas dropkick in a stiff powerbomb for two. Almas goes back to an armbar, while pulling the other arm for more leverage. Black avoids the double knees and gets pulled into a small package for two. Almas gets two on a rollup also. They trade strikes, including a double roundhouse kick, before Almas nails a backflip kick for two. Double knees connect but Black avoids the hammerlock DDT. Almas nails a straightjacket suplex for a near fall. Black stops him with a jumping knee strike and then hits kick after kick. Almas awesomely lifts a fallen Almas with his boot before hitting the Black Mask kick to win.

Winner: Aleister Black in 9:32

Black looked fantastic in his debut, while Almas delivered as he’s done since turning heel. Great back and forth action. [***1/2]

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Authors of Pain (c) w/ Paul Ellering vs. #DIY vs. The Revival

William Regal is in the ring to show off the new NXT Tag Team Titles, which look nice. DIY and the Revival turn towards AOP together in a show of unity. The bell rings and all hell breaks loose. DIY take out Aka outside, while the Revival work over Razar. DIY go under the ring to get tables. It gives Akam time to recover and he backs them into the guardrail. DIY fight him off and send him into the steel steps. With AOP incapacitated, DIY and Revival renew their rivalry (they had my 2016 MOTY). DIY hit stereo dropkicks and a series of corner moves on Dash. It breaks down into a calmer match as DIY hit a double hip toss on Dash. Akam blind tags in and knocks them both down. Ciampa is left alone and leaps into a slam. He wriggles free and hits a boot. He tries tagging Dawson, but the Revival back off the apron and he gets walloped. The Revival sneak in and hit a DDT on Akam (I think) and put Ciampa on him but it only gets two. Time for the Revival to show why they’re the masters. They work a double team on whichever AOP member is in. Dawson gets in a bit of trouble but DIY backs off the apron to avoid tagging him. Dawson still takes Akam down before Gargano blind tags in. The Revival send Akam outside and Gargano gets two on the slingshot spear. He kicks the hell out of Dash and delivers kicks to Dawson and Razar as well. Ciampa takes out Rakam with a knee so Gargano lays out Akam with a somersault off the apron. Slingshot DDT by Gargano on Dawson gets two. AOP catch a Gargano dive. Ciampa goes to dive onto them but AOP throw Gargano into him. They also take out the Revival by throwing Gargano into them. AOP hit Gargano with a sidewalk slam/stomp combo for two. Johnny goes up on Akam’s shoulders and gets racked. It lasts a while without him doing much. Gargano gets free and avoids an elbow. An enziguri connects and he gets cut off from tagging Ciampa. Johnny fights free and sends Akam into Dawson. Tag to Ciampa who hits a flying clothesline. He boots Razar off the apron and hits more clotheslines on Akam. Another knee keeps Razar outside. He hits a snap German on Akam, levels him with more strikes and we got another German. He hits a running knee but it only gets two. Ciampa hits some strikes before trying a sunset flip bomb on Razar through the table. Razar holds on for dear life until Gargano comes to help. Wait, he still hangs on until the Revival hit him and Razar goes through the table. Akam is left alone with the Revival and DIY. They all jump him but Revival is taken out. Akam clotheslines Ciampa too and is left alone to powerbomb him. Ciampa fights off and the Revival agree to the tag. They chop block Akam and Dawson puts on the reverse figure four. Gargaon goes to break it but remembers its elimination. Instead, he applies the Gargano Escape to a MONSTER OVATION. Raar gets up and is held back but powers through to break up the double submission. That gets MASSIVE HEAT. The Revival fight off Razar and Gargano superkicks him. Gargano and Dawson are left with him and they hit DIY’s finisher! Akam comes in and Ciampa and Dash hit the Shatter Machine! OH MY GOD! With AOP sent outside, DIY and Revival are back at each other’s throats. Gargano and Dash knock AOP back and go to hit each other. They stop and take out APO with stereo dives. With those four outside, Ciampa goes up top. Dawson cuts him off but delivers a FUCKING SUPERPLEX TO THE OUTSIDE ONTO EVERYONE ELSE! Back inside, Razar tags himself in with Ciampa down. Akam comes in and they hit the Last Chapter to eliminate DIY at 18:52. The Revival see they’re left with AOP. Dash fights them off but is outnumbered. Razar hits a sidewalk slam for two. Dawson cuts off an AOP double team with shots. Dash gets Akam in powerbomb position and Dawson comes off with a reverse bulldog. They hit Razar with a European/German combo, followed with a middle rope European into another German. Razar takes out Dash and chokeslams Dawson. They go for the Last Chapter but Dash cuts it off. He gets hit but still. Dawson counters into a pinning combination for a close near fall. AOP hit stereo powerbombs. They try again and Dash is set outside. Dawson can barely stand. He falls when put in powerbomb position twice. On the third, he uses a small package while Dash holds Razar for two. Akam and Razar both hit DVDs (one into the guardrail and one to the corner). They hit the Super Collider for the win. This is up there with Cena/Styles for my current 2017 MOTY.

Winners: The Authors of Pain in 23:39

Not just match of the weekend, potentially my match of the year so far. Revival and DIY are the two best tag teams in the world and AOP has managed to hang tough with them recently. This had so many great moments and tons of action. The interactions between DIY and Revival as guys who hate each other but know they must begrudgingly work together was fantastic. I dare anything else this weekend to top this. [****3/4]

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moom

Asuka is the clear favorite. if I were booking, I’d have Ember come close and lose here before winning at the next TakeOver. It’ll give me reason to care. They lock up and go to the ropes with a clean break of sorts. Another sees them roll to the mat before Ember gets a headlock takeover. Asuka escapes and they do the same thing with Ember getting free. Arm drags from both and they whiff on dropkicks. Asuka offers a handshake but pulls back. Ember does a handstand and pulls her over, so Asuka gives a nod like, “Oh, okay.” They go at it again with Ember pulling her over. They trade shoulder blocks with neither girl falling. Shoving match and they go for it again but Asuka tricks her with the hip attack. Ember pops up and nails a dropkick. Ember does a weird taunt and tries a move outside but is sent into the guardrail. Back inside, Asuka hits two spinning back fists and a spin kick. Asuka takes time to gloat. Ember shoves her away, catches a kick and slams Asuka onto her face. Ember hits some shots but is met with another hip attack. Big kicks from Asuka on the ropes. Ember elbows out of a waist lock and avoids the Asuka lock. She hits a big sliding forearm that sends Asuka outside. Ember follows with a scary looking plancha. Inside, Ember wants the Eclipse but Asuka cuts it off. She blocks a dropkick and nails the shining wizard. More kicks from Asuka. Asuka Lock attempt is fought off by Ember. Asuka gets it in but not fully locked so Ember can still fight. Ember avoids a hip attack and hits a superkick. Both women are down. Asuka catches a kick but is still brought into a head scissors. Ember hits an interesting leg sweep and dropkick. Asuka has FIGHTING SPIRIT but Ember shuts her up with kicks and a fallaway slam. Ember kips up and charges with her handspring forearm. She tries a springboard move but is stopped and eats a big German suplex. They trade palm strikes until Ember hits a huge rolling forearm. Asuka is back up but has a kick caught into an exploder for two. Ember goes up for the Eclipse but again, Asuka cuts her off. Asuka wants a superplex but Ember release front suplexes her. Asuks shoves the referee into the corner to send Ember crashing. She hits the big kick and retains.

Winner: Asuka in 12:09

My favorite Asuka match so far. Ember Moon delivered in the ring, which I knew she would, and I care about her more now. The strikes and back and forth were great. The finish is what put it over the top for me. It was perfect. Ember didn’t get to hit her devastating finisher and Asuka looked desperate to retain. Ember winning with the Eclipse in a rematch would top it all off. [****]

Drew McIntyre is shown in the crowd to a pop.

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Roode has a pianist play something before his theme kicks him. Like the Women’s Title, the next NXT Title looks like the old X Division Title. They work a basic feeling out process early. We get the clean break spot from Nakamura that we’re used to. Roode laughs off his nonsense. Roode does the GLORIOUS taunt and knocks Nakamura down with a shoulder block. Nakamura flips over, gets a snapmare and a knee drop. Roode blocks Good Vibrations but eats an enziguri. Good Vibrations comes anyway. Roode shoulder blocks Nakmaura off the apron and he hits his shoulder on the guardrail. Roode brings him inside and delivers stomps in the corner. He’s relentless. GLORIOUS! Corner clothesline and neckbreaker work for a near fall. Nakamura fights out of a rest hold but is taken back down and kicks out of a knee drop. More neck crank from Roode. Nakamura fights out and hits a kick. Both men are down. Shinsuke avoids some shots and starts with strikes of his own. He has to get his shit in, doing the running corner knee and the two apron ones. Roode blocks the reverse exploder with elbows before hitting a big clothesline. Chops from Roode but Shinsuke comes out with a dropkick. Roode avoids Kinshasa and chop blocks the previously injured knee. Roode works the knee and applies a figure four. Nakamura fights and reverses it but Roode is close to the ropes. He continues the work until Nakamura goes for an armbar. Roode fights but it gets locked on though he doesn’t tap. Shinsuke starts in with kicks. Roode avoids the corner running knee and Nakamura runs it into the top turnbuckle. Nakamura kicks away at Roode’s arm to stop his offense. They stand across each other with shots, trying to build this as an epic. Nakamura blocks the Glorious DDT and front suplexes Roode. He hits a sliding knee for a near fall. Nakamura ends up on teh apron and Roode hits the rope into his knee. The Glorious DDT connects for two. Roode gets the ring bell but Drake takes it from him. Nakamura hits a kick to the head and the reverse exploder. Kinshasa is countered into a spinebuster for two. Both men struggle to get up and and the Glorious DDT ends Nakamura.

Winner: Bobby Roode in 28:04

Worst match on the show. The NXT main event scene has felt lifeless for a while and this was the cream of the crop. The story they told, like in San Antonio, was fine but it just never clicked for me. Finn/Joe was good, not great. Nakamura/Joe was alright. Nakamura/Roode hasn’t worked for me. [**3/4]

