– Kendall Jenner has been offered honorary membership in the nWo Wolfpac. No, really. After the Kardashian family member was spotted out and about wearing an nWo Wolfpac shirt, Konnan told Pro Wrestling Sheet that he’s willing to make her a part of the group.

“Kendall showing love to the Wolfpac is too sweet,” said Jenner. “She just got super over with me…Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family.”

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall also chimed in on social media posting: