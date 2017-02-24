– Wizard World Comic Con has announced that Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch are set to appear at Wizard World Cleveland in March. The event takes place at the Huntington Convention Center from March 17th through the 19th. Angle and Lynch will both do autograph signings, photo ops and fan Q&A panels.

Lynch will appear on Friday the 17th between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM ET, while Angle will be there on Sunday the 19th between 1 PM and 4 PM ET. Also appearing in Cleveland are Gene Simmons, Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series). You can find out more here.