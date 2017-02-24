wrestling / News

Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch Appearing at Wizard World Cleveland

February 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Wizard World Comic Con has announced that Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch are set to appear at Wizard World Cleveland in March. The event takes place at the Huntington Convention Center from March 17th through the 19th. Angle and Lynch will both do autograph signings, photo ops and fan Q&A panels.

Lynch will appear on Friday the 17th between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM ET, while Angle will be there on Sunday the 19th between 1 PM and 4 PM ET. Also appearing in Cleveland are Gene Simmons, Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series). You can find out more here.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Kurt Angle, Wizard World Comic Con, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading