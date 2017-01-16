It’s true, it’s damn true…Kurt Angle is joining the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class and will be inducted into the Hall at the ceremony just before WrestleMania 33. Angle has held a variety of championships within WWE during his career including the World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Championship, United States Championship, the WWE Championship four times, the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship, as well as serving as the 2000 King of the Ring.

“Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary,” said Triple H. “He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Angle commented on the announcement on Twitter, saying: