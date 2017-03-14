wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Backstage at Smackdown Tonight
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle is backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown. A picture of Angle arriving at the arena has made its way across social media, as you can see below.
Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Angle is going to appear on-camera. Smackdown is in Pittsburgh, which is Angle’s hometown.
#KurtAngle Busted At #SmackDownLIVE #Smackdown #WWE pic.twitter.com/UlAkIRREFt
— Randy Perkins (@randyperkins65) March 14, 2017