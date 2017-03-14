wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Backstage at Smackdown Tonight

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kurt Angle is backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown. A picture of Angle arriving at the arena has made its way across social media, as you can see below.

Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Angle is going to appear on-camera. Smackdown is in Pittsburgh, which is Angle’s hometown.

