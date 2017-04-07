– Kurt Angle and the Big Show have signed on with APA. No, not that APA. Deadline reports that the two WWE stars have signed talent deals with Agency for the Performing Arts to handle their entertainment work.

Big Show has discussed the likelihood that he will retire from the ring in the next year and Angle, who is the new Raw General Manager, has maintained an acting and guest appearance career over the last several years in addition to his wrestling work. Both talent signings are of course for their non-WWE work. Angle is also represented by Traverse Media.