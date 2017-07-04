– Kurt Angle recently spoke with Esquire Middle East, here are the highlights…

On chances of seeing him wrestling in a WWE ring: “Well right now I’m just concentrating on my behind-the-scenes role as General Manager. I haven’t even had a physical yet and I don’t expect I will have one until they [the WWE] have some more detail of what they want me to do down the line. But is there a possibility? Yeah, there is a definite possibility! I think it’s more than likely it will happen. I don’t know if it has to do with this new story line that’s going on right now, but I’m sure that it will happen eventually. I still haven’t taken a physical though so I’m not going to get my hopes up until I do that.”

On the perfect way to end his career: “My main aim would just be to contribute and wrestle some of the younger guys. There’s a lot of great talent right now and I’d love to be able to mix it up with them. I would also imagine that, being who I am, I’d get a pretty high profile match at Wrestlemania if I did wrestle again. And yeah, I think everybody wants a title-run. I’m 48 years old – I’m still in great shape, I can still go pretty hard in the ring, but then again there are other talents out there that need the title more than I do. Don’t get me wrong it would be a lot of fun if I did get a title run, but at the same time as long as I’m contributing and helping out the company I’d be happy with that.”

On his motivation to return to WWE: “Well I have three little ones who have actually never seen me wrestle – a 6 year old, a 4 year old, and a 7 month old – so I’ve always wanted to return for them. And not only that but I also feel like I owe it to the WWE universe to come back and end my career where it all began. I know that a lot of fans have been asking for that for many years. It hasn’t been about feeding my ego and it certainly hasn’t been about making money: it’s been about the WWE universe, the fans, and my kids. I want to show them what daddy can really do.”