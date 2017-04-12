– Kurt Angle recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com, here are the highlights…

On Taking His WWE Physical & A Possible In Ring Return: “I don’t know about ‘soon’. I think that the general manager role is going to last a little while. I don’t think they want me to go any step further than that, but you do have to keep in mind that until I take the physical [no in-ring return will happen].” Angle continued, “I don’t know when it’s going to occur, but I’d say it’d most likely occur. But, I’d say probably near the end of the year is what I’m guessing and I really don’t know.”

On WWE Being a Very Different Place Now: “Things are different today. I mean, I think that the WWE runs a wholly, a completely different program. I like the fact that they are more of a PG show. I think it helps from being a publicly traded company to selling merchandise to children, to being family oriented, and I love the fact that they’ve really got their stuff together with the Wellness Policy, the drug policy. It’s a lot better atmosphere for the athletes and the WWE has been catering to the athletes in the past 10 years better than they ever did.”

On Feeling That WWE Wants to See If He’s Really Changed: “I did hint to Triple H at the very beginning of our talks that I did want to wrestle again and he said, ‘we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. You’re going to have to take a physical and you’re going to have to pass.’ So he said, ‘let’s just take it one step at a time.’ I really believe, and this was not mentioned by anybody, and this is my own belief, I really believe they want to see how I do. They want to see if I really am the person I say I am, that I’ve been staying clean for four years, that I’ve got my life together, that I have everything on track. It’s a bit of a longer process, but you’ve got to earn back the trust.”