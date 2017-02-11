In an interview with Forbes, Kurt Angle spoke about how he felt when he left WWE, who he wants to wrestle in WWE and more. Here are highlights:

On leaving WWE in 2006: “When I left, we didn’t leave on bad terms, but I was getting injured so much and I had a problem with painkillers, and I felt like I was a liability to Vince McMahon. Back then, it was pretty tough. 300 days a year, so I just asked if I could leave the company because I still had five and a half years left on my contract. I think Vince McMahon and I—we didn’t want the outcome that came—but we were both okay with it.”

On future matches in the WWE: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I do a few more matches somewhere down the line, but they haven’t talked about it so it’s not official. This Hall of Fame thing is just the beginning, so let’s see how it goes and we’ll go from there.”

On who he wants to wrestle in WWE: “I’ve had my best matches with AJ [Styles] and [Samoa] Joe, so it’d be nice to do it on a bigger platform in the WWE so we’ll see what happens.”