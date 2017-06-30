– Kurt Angle recently spoke with WWE Fan France, (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On having an issue with what Seth Rollins did in the WWE 2K18 announcement trailer: “Let’s be clear though. I have a small bone to pick with Seth Rollins. You obviously saw the announcement trailer. Seth broke into the WWE Archives and disrespected history. Up in flames went the memories of many incredible WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, who have come before him. Guys like Andre the Giant, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, [The] Undertaker, and many more. All I can say for now is just wait and see the pre-order announcement for the game, revenge may be on my mind.”

On being the pre-order bonus for the upcoming game: “I haven’t been in a WWE video game for more than a decade and I think it’s time to rewrite those records books. So today, I am very, very pleased to announce that I, Kurt Angle, will return to WWE in-ring action (virtually) for the first time in more than a decade through WWE 2k18. Oh it’s true. It’s damn true. It’s awesome to fall in the foot steps of many incredible pre-order characters before me, names like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. I also can’t wait to see all of you to play as my characters, to recreate all your favorite matches from my career, and wipe the floor with Seth Rollins.”