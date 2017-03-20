– Kurt Angle has a certain level of confidence that he will get back into a WWE ring. Speaking at Wizard World Cleveland over the weekend (courtesy of Screen Geek), the WWE Hall of Famer-to-be was asked about his Hall of Fame induction and he said he was surprised he got it before he retired, then went on to discuss his potential future with the company.

“I was just surprised that I got this induction before I retired,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea, a great concept on WWE’s part. They haven’t told me if I’m going to wrestle again, but, you know, never say never in WWE.”

He went on to say, “I’m pretty sure that I will. It’s kind of rare to be inducted first and then possibly wrestle afterward, but I get it. You have to remember – I’ve been gone eleven years. I kind of missed a generation of people that don’t know who I am. This is a better way for them to get to know who Kurt Angle is – before Kurt Angle could possibly get in the ring. I haven’t talked to Triple H or Vince McMahon about wrestling, that will occur after the Hall of Fame, and we’ll see what happens.”

Angle is being inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.