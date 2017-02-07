– Kurt Angle spoke with RF Video for their latest Reflection video. You can see a video preview and highlights below:

On Vince McMahon capitalizing on his Olympic Gold Medal: “I think Vince saw dollar signs. He saw a guy with the right size. The right look, was an Olympic gold medalist. He wanted to capitalize on the gold medal. He wanted me to capitalize on the gold medal. When we first met, we talked for nearly an hour about how I can be a rich man because of what I have done in the past and what he can do for me.”

On how he viewed the talent when he first entered a WWE locker room: “From an athletic standpoint, that is what got me intrigued. I started watching Raw in 1998, and I was seeing the Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker, Triple H, and seeing these guys doing tremendous things, they were athletes who can move, world-class athletes, which is what drew me in first. I went out there and did it. I don’t know how, but I think that was when Vince saw me and said, ‘okay, this guy is going to make it.’”

On Conor McGregor: “He’s all about raising eyebrows, and I thought, okay, I’m going to join in. It’s like, alright little man, get your head out of Dana White’s a**, why? Because you never know down the road there could be a possible WrestleMania match with Conor McGregor. I was just trying to promote with him.”

On working with Undertaker: “I enjoyed working with Undertaker, he was very intense, with the match we had in 2006 at No Way Out, man, if you watch that match, it was really hard to top that match.”

On working with John Cena: “I didn’t kill him, or dominate him, and there was this new kid, a little green, good build..his name was John Cena, and I was going to have his debut match so they said, ‘blow his a** up.’ Nobody knew him, but he looked so damn good, he was such a good looking guy like, crap man, he’s going to go above all of our heads, and he did, but they were like, blow his a** up, embarrass him.”