– TMZ Sports recently interviewed WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Kurt Angle, who commented on Linda McMahon joining the cabinet of President Donald Trump. You can check out a video of the interview below. Angle also stated the following on McMahon’s cabinet appointment:

“I won’t say Linda single-handedly took WWE from a little company with 12 employees to hundreds, but she was the frontier She’s always taken care of WWE from a business perspective, Vince McMahon has always taken it from a creative perspective. So you have to give Linda credit for what she’s done with that company. I think she’s perfect for representing the Trump cabinet for small businesses. She knows what she’s talking about. I heard when Congress voted, she got the most votes. I think everybody knows she’s the right one for the job. I’m very happy for her. I think she deserves it. … She knows how to turn business around. Don’t forget that Linda McMahon and Vince together have gone bankrupt four different times. They were able to bounce back and make this company into a billion dollar company. It’s not like the didn’t make mistakes, they did and they learned from them. So if anybody’s going to be in there, you want the person who has both succeeded and made mistakes and to learn from their mistakes.”