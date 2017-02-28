– According to PWInsider, Kurt Angle is planned to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of Raw. The episode takes place on April 3rd in Orlando and will be the first Raw after Angle’s Hall of Fame induction.

It isn’t known whether Angle will be worked into storylines or not at this time. It will be Angle’s first appearance on WWE television (aside from the Hall of Fame ceremony, of course) since his last match for WWE at an August 8th, 2006 ECW taping.