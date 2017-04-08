– In a post on Twitter this week, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on Kurt Angle potentially returning to the ring in WWE. Angle has voiced in the past that he will wrestle again in WWE. Meltzer noted on Twitter that Angle returning to WWE’s squared circle will depend on if he passes the company’s physical. You can check out Meltzer’s tweet below.

Plan is for him to wrestle if he passes physical https://t.co/wMq9Bjxx78 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 7, 2017