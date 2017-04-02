In an interview with ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman following his WWE Hall of Fame induction on Friday night, Kurt Angle said that he believes he will wrestle again, noting that it may take time to earn back WWE’s trust after the issues he has had in the past. He said he has been clear for four years and once he shows WWE he can be depended on, he thinks it is more than likely that he will wrestle again.

“I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling,” Angle said. “I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again.”

Angle also noted that he is now in every wrestling hall of fame, amateur and professional.