– Kurt Angle recently spoke with TMZ (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Returning at The Rumble: “The Royal Rumble is not going to happen,” Angle said. “A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it. I haven’t talked to WWE about anything after the WWE Hall of Fame. I’m sure they’re going to want to do something eventually, I’m not sure if it’s wrestling- related or not, but I would imagine that I would be attached to WWE most likely for the rest of my life. There aren’t any clues or anything that led me to that, I just believe that this is the start our new relationship and we’re only focusing on the Hall of Fame.”

On Hulk Hogan Returning to WWE: “Will he be back in WWE, I don’t know. Does he deserve another shot? Yes,” Angle said. “Hulk Hogan is a great guy, I have never heard him say one negative thing about anybody. He has relationships with people of all colors, of all races, it’s never been an issue with him. Whether he was in a bad place in life when he said those things, I don’t know. But I could tell you that Hulk Hogan will be a staple in professional wrestling forever.”