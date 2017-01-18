Credit: WZ

Kurt Angle was this week’s special guest on ESPN’s WWE Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman; you can read a recap of his appearance below:

After playing his return vignette / WWE Hall of Fame announcement video, Coach welcomed Angle to the show. Angle tells Coach about Triple H calling him to ask about the Hall of Fame, and he says he was blown away. Angle says he didn’t expect the honor so soon, but it is one thing that he wanted to do before calling it quits.

Angle talks about leaving WWE and his battle with addiction, and says he needed to get away and he might have been a liability for the company. Kurt says he has a great relationship with WWE, and they didn’t talk for awhile but it was a mutual split and there are no hard feelings. Coach brings up the awesome reaction for his return, and Angle says he left in what he thinks was his prime, but he learned a lot and he’s only thinking about the Hall of Fame. Angle talks a bit about amateur wrestling being about instinct, but says sports entertainment is all about psychology.

Coach asks about how Angle’s addiction recovery helped him, and Angle says he’s a better father and husband. He says he learned a lot about himself and he wants to continue with his AngleStrong initiative. Angle talks about his new app and says being quiet as an addict doesn’t help, and he wanted to try and help all of the people in the world dealing with their own problems.

Coach asks which match sticks out as Angle’s favorite, and Angle says it’s tough, but his Wrestlemania matches against Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar stand out. He brings up classic matches with Undertaker, Steve Austin and John Cena, saying they are also just as good as those.

Coach asks about reading all of the praise he receives, and Angle says it’s an honor, but he doesn’t think he is the best of all time. Angle says Shawn Michaels is the best in his eyes, and cites 2007-11 as ‘prime’ years and talks about working matches with names like AJ Styles.

Coach asks about his in-ring career, but Angle says he can’t say if he has another match in WWE; all he is focused on is the Hall of Fame, and he will go from there. Coach thanks him and closes the segment.