– Kurt Angle spoke with The Moose & Maggie Show on CBS Sports Radio talking about his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction and more. Highlights are below:

On his Hall of Fame induction: “I got a call about [seven] weeks ago from Triple H and – I was surprised I got it this early. At 48 years of age I’m not even done wrestling yet so it was a huge honor. I didn’t spend a lot of time in WWE, I think I was there six and a half years, so to make the kind of impact I did to be a Hall Of Famer in six and a half years made me feel pretty good.”

On who will induct him: “I don’t know, I thought you got to pick but I don’t think you do. I don’t know, they haven’t asked me. They did notify me today that they’ll make the person who’ll induct me public in the next week or two. My guess is, who I asked for, was Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or John Cena. I just wanted to have the guys that made the most impact in the business and I think those three have. I look up to all three and they’re all incredible wrestlers and all had hugely successful careers. Those are the ones I asked for and I did also asked for, if possible, Brock Lesnar. Brock is a man of very few words.”

On if he could return to WWE in a more significant role: “I honestly, I talked to Triple H and I did throw that at him and he said ‘Listen, we’re not gonna talk about all of that until after the Hall Of Fame.’ He did say we will talk afterwards. My guess is I will return. I’m not talking for WWE, I’m speaking for myself. I’d imagine it will occur sometime I just don’t know. But right now the main focus is the Hall Of Fame.”