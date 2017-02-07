– Kurt Angle isn’t closing the door on possibly stepping in a WWE ring. The 2017 Hall of Fame class member spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview, which you can listen to below.

When asked if he was done wrestling, Angle said he isn’t but will be soon and said he doesn’t feel as if he’s gotten proper goodbye. He said he hopes that goodbye is with WWE and added, “Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for the WWE after WrestleMania. Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”