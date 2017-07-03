– Kurt Angle spoke with Esquire Middle East for a new interview. The highlights are below:

On the best way he could think of ending his career: “My main aim would just be to contribute and wrestle some of the younger guys. There’s a lot of great talent right now and I’d love to be able to mix it up with them. I would also imagine that, being who I am, I’d get a pretty high profile match at Wrestlemania if I did wrestle again. And yeah, I think everybody wants a title-run. I’m 48 years old – I’m still in great shape, I can still go pretty hard in the ring, but then again there are other talents out there that need the title more than I do. Don’t get me wrong it would be a lot of fun if I did get a title run, but at the same time as long as I’m contributing and helping out the company I’d be happy with that.”

On which current WWE roster member would be a perfect opponent: “There are obviously a lot of guys out there but one that I think I could have a really meaningful feud with would be Rusev. I really like the way he competes in the ring. I love his persona and I think I’d be able to have a nice program with Rusev. He’s a very talented individual, and I think that the clash of our styles would work very well.”

On Seth Rollins: “Seth Rollins is a new staple of the company. Roman Reigns and him have really become the go-to guys over the past few years. And rightfully so. I mean, you know Roman’s your classic Greek god-looking kind of guy. I mean, he’s a great wrestler but Seth is the athlete. He really is ‘The Architect’, and when he gets in that ring he’s very special. He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles in that way, who’s another superstar that I consider just as talented as Seth.”