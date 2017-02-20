wrestling / News
Kurt Angle’s Final Independent Match Set For March 3rd
– In what is being advertised as Kurt Angle’s final independent match, Kurt Angle will face off with Cody Rhodes in a steel cage match on the March 3rd Wrestlefest event in Waterbury, CT. Here is the updated card…
* Steel Cage Match: Kurt Angle vs. Cody Rhodes
* Ryback vs. Jake Manning
* Northeast Wrestling champ TK O’Ryan vs. War King Hanson
* Donovan Dijak vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Travis Gordon vs. Brad Hollister vs. Vinny Marseglia
* Cam Zagami vs. Bull Dredd
* Adrenaline Rush vs. The Battle Brothers
* Also Appearing: The Godfather, Dalip “Great Khali” Singh, Jerry Lawler, Mandy Leone, Marty Janetty, Maria Manik.