Kyle O’Reilly is Heading to EVOLVE
March 24, 2017
– WWNlive announced today that Kyle O’Reilly has agreed to come in for a series of matches for EVOLVE. Announced so far is…
EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Keith Lee
EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Fred Yehi
EVOLVE 84 – May 20th – Chicago, IL
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle
EVOLVE 84 – May 21th – Livonia, MI
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb