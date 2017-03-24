– WWNlive announced today that Kyle O’Reilly has agreed to come in for a series of matches for EVOLVE. Announced so far is…

EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Keith Lee

EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Fred Yehi

EVOLVE 84 – May 20th – Chicago, IL

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle

EVOLVE 84 – May 21th – Livonia, MI

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA

* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb