Kyle O’Reilly is Heading to EVOLVE

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWNlive announced today that Kyle O’Reilly has agreed to come in for a series of matches for EVOLVE. Announced so far is…

EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Keith Lee

EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Fred Yehi

EVOLVE 84 – May 20th – Chicago, IL
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle

EVOLVE 84 – May 21th – Livonia, MI
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

