– According to Pro Wrestliong Sheet, Kyle O’Reilly turned down an offer to re-sign with Ring Of Honor days before Wednesday morning’s appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 11. O’Reilly, who has been working without a contract for the company, said that he wasn’t going to re-sign and wanted to weigh his options.

O’Reilly lost the ROH World Title to Adam Cole at the event, but that was always the plan and his decision not to re-sign didn’t have anything to do with this. His next plans aren’t yet known.